Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, warns of disruptions on October 12

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic disruptions on several stretches of the national capital on Monday, October 12, 2026, in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 12.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 12.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 11, 2026 According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am, depending on the situation on the ground.

The police said movement at certain points and surrounding stretches may remain affected and advised the public to plan their travel accordingly.

8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

9.Guru Nanak Chowk

10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

12.Lodhi Road Flyover

13.Round About Neela Gumbad

14.Madarsa T- Point

15.Round About Samrat Hotel

16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing

17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place

18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover

19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road

21.Round About Windsor Palace

22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing

23.Round About Rail Bhawan

24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing

25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point

26.Round About Gol Dak Khana

27.Round About Patel Chowk

28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point

29.Round About RML Hospital

30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point