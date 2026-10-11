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Home / India News / Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, warns of disruptions on October 12

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, warns of disruptions on October 12

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am, depending on the situation on the ground

Delhi traffic curbs

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Our Bureau
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic disruptions on several stretches of the national capital on Monday, October 12, 2026, in view of the prevailing law and order situation. 
 
According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am, depending on the situation on the ground.  
 
The police said movement at certain points and surrounding stretches may remain affected and advised the public to plan their travel accordingly.
 
Diversions 
1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi
2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 

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3.Round About Jhandewalan
4.Round About Panchkuian
5.Round About Mandi House
6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)
 
8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg 
9.Guru Nanak Chowk 
10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 
11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
12.Lodhi Road Flyover
13.Round About Neela Gumbad
14.Madarsa T- Point
15.Round About Samrat Hotel
16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 
17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 
18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 
19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 
20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 
21.Round About Windsor Palace
22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 
23.Round About Rail Bhawan
24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 
25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point
26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 
27.Round About Patel Chowk
28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point
29.Round About RML Hospital 
30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point
 
Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations 
  • Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.
  • Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel.
  • Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.
 

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Topics : Protest Traffic safety Traffic Delhi traffic

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 11:44 PM IST