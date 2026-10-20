Delhi Traffic Police issues Dussehra advisory, urges advance planning

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and put security arrangements in place across the national capital in view of Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday, warning commuters of possible congestion and diversions on major roads, particularly in East Delhi.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced on major arterial roads in East Delhi between 5 pm and 8 pm, as required, due to the expected heavy movement of vehicles and pedestrians during the celebrations.

Large gatherings are expected across several parts of the capital, particularly in East and West Delhi, where major Ramlila events and Ravana effigy-burning ceremonies are scheduled to take place.

According to the traffic advisory, "In view of the Dussehra celebrations on 20.10.2026 and the expected heavy movement in the area of East Delhi, a large number of devotees, visitors and pedestrians are expected. Traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles are likely during the event."

The key roads likely to be affected by traffic diversions include NH-24, Vikas Marg, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A and Road No. 56.

The Delhi Police advised the general public to plan alternative routes to navigate around East Delhi during peak evening hours, allow additional travel time for routine commutes, and park only in official parking lots, noting that illegal roadside parking will lead to strict enforcement. The public is also advised to maintain low speeds near celebration grounds due to heavy foot traffic.

Meanwhile, DCP (West District) Hareshwar V Swami confirmed that security has been heightened across celebration sites across the district. He noted that police officials were deployed across Ramleela events being organised at 43 locations, and Durga Puja is being celebrated at 16 locations.

"Ramlila events are being held at 43 locations across the district, and Durga Puja is being celebrated at 16 locations. Police personnel have been deployed at all these sites for the past nine days. Extensive arrangements have also been made for Dussehra tomorrow. Female police personnel have been deployed, and we have also received support from the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces); they will be deployed tomorrow as additional external forces to assist with the security arrangements," he said.

Joint CP Suman Goyal emphasised that police forces are maintaining maximum vigilance due to expected high-profile visits and massive public gatherings. He highlighted that special arrangements have been made to facilitate VIP movements amid the festivities and ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience.

"A large turnout is expected, and the event is taking place at several locations across the entire Western Range. Given this, and keeping in mind the expected crowds and the sensitivity of the situation, appropriate arrangements have been made. There will also be significant movement of VIPs in the Dwarka district and other areas; therefore, special arrangements have been put in place. The police department has various responsibilities, such as controlling crime, ensuring that the public does not face any inconvenience, and seeing to it that the entire festival concludes peacefully and smoothly. That is our primary objective," she said.

Central Range DCP Traffic K Ramesh said that special traffic arrangements are in place for the last 10 days. In vie of Dussehra, Ramesh said that the Delhi traffic police is fully deployed in areas where huge crowd is expected such as Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate.

"We have special traffic arrangements in place for the Ramlila on our central range, which have been in place for the last 10 days, as the Ramlila has been going on. Tomorrow, we expect a huge crowd, and apart from that, there will also be VIP movements. Our staff is fully deployed at the nearby junctions like Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate. They will be present around here as well, so people won't face any trouble getting there. Our staff will also be there to help with traffic and guide people," he said.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Rama defeated Ravana on this day, giving rise to the tradition of burning Ravana effigies. The festival also marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri celebrations.