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Delhi under heavy security ahead of Opposition's march to Supreme Court

More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of an Opposition march to the Supreme Court over alleged 'vote chori'

Security heightened ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march, in Mandi House area, New Delhi

Security heightened ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march, in Mandi House area, New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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Delhi was on high alert for the third consecutive day on Monday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the capital ahead of an opposition protest march to the Supreme Court to intensify the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Protests against Kumar over the weekend saw thousands, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, being detained by police.

Opposition parties announced on October 11 that they would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to "vote chori" and the resignation of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

The entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations will remain closed till 4 pm in view of the opposition's protest.

 

Security has been tightened at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order, Delhi Police officials said.

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Police have intensified vehicle checks at the borders and stepped up verification drives at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas, they said. 

More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are assisting Delhi Police in managing the situation. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground, the officials said.

Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.

Social media platforms are also being monitored for attempts to mobilise protesters, according to the officials.

The protests against Kumar come days after a report in The Indian Express claimed internal differences within the poll body, with election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objecting on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, including on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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Topics : Delhi Delhi Police Opposition Opposition parties

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:53 AM IST