Delhi wakes to another smoggy morning, AQI at 373; NCR cities also choke

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Wednesday morning, with the city's air quality deteriorating further. The city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 373 at 7 am from 331 on Tuesday, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) real-time data. Both PM2.5 and PM10 were identified as prominent pollutants.

The deterioration was widespread across the capital. All 59 reporting air quality monitoring stations recorded readings above 200, while 54 registered AQI levels above 300. As many as 21 locations crossed the 400 mark, entering the ‘severe’ category.

Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI at 452, followed by Jahangirpuri at 450 and IIT Delhi at 446. Mundka registered 440, Rohini 435, Delhi Technological University 434 and Vivek Vihar 432. Pusa and R K Puram recorded readings of 429 and 423, respectively.

Even locations with relatively lower readings were reporting poor air quality. IGNOU-Maidan Garhi recorded the lowest AQI among the reporting stations at 257, followed by the IMD station at Lodhi Road at 294.

The deterioration extended across the National Capital Region (NCR), although pollution levels varied considerably between cities. Bahadurgarh recorded an AQI of 373, matching Delhi's city-level reading. Gurugram stood at 322, Manesar at 320, Noida at 310 and Greater Noida at 255. Ghaziabad recorded 233, while Faridabad was relatively better at 128. Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar and Noida were in the ‘very poor’ category, while Greater Noida and Ghaziabad were in the ‘poor’ category.

The national picture also reflected the concentration of pollution across northern India. Panchgaon in Haryana recorded the highest AQI among 274 cities with valid readings in the CPCB's 7 am dataset, at 385. Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh followed at 384, while Bahadurgarh and Delhi recorded 373 each. Ballabgarh in Haryana registered 340, followed by Panipat at 322 and Gurugram at 322.

At the other end of the spectrum, Madikeri in Karnataka recorded the lowest AQI at 12, followed by Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh at 13. Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka recorded 25, Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh 27 and Gangtok in Sikkim 28. These locations were in the ‘good’ category.

The latest readings come as Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remains in force across Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the second stage on November 2 after Delhi's 24-hour average AQI reached 324 at 4 pm, entering the ‘very poor’ category. The commission cited unfavourable meteorological conditions and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which indicated that air quality was likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

Under Stage II, authorities have been directed to intensify mechanised and vacuum-based road sweeping, increase water sprinkling with dust suppressants and deploy anti-smog guns, particularly along heavy-traffic corridors. Other measures include higher parking fees to discourage private vehicle use, staggered timings for government offices and municipal bodies, stricter regulation of diesel generator sets and increased public transport services.

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries are also restricted from using coal and firewood in tandoors, while resident welfare associations have been asked to provide electric heaters to security and other staff to discourage open burning.

These measures are in addition to the Stage I restrictions and the expanded winter pollution-control measures that took effect in Delhi on November 1. These include restrictions on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, subject to specified exemptions, and enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' requirement.

The health implications of the deteriorating air quality are significant, particularly for vulnerable groups. Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, said that severe pollution posed a major challenge for people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, children and the elderly.

"When the AQI hits the severe range, we see an increase in the number of patients coming to the emergency with breathing difficulties and coughs, many of whom have to be admitted to the ward or ICU," he said to the media on Tuesday.

Guleria said pollution could also affect otherwise healthy people, causing symptoms such as chest tightness, breathlessness, watering of the eyes and coughing. For people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart conditions, exposure could aggravate existing illnesses by increasing inflammation in the lungs and blood vessels.

He advised people to avoid outdoor exercise when air quality is poor, use N95 masks if they need to go outside, continue prescribed medication and inhalers, and consider using air purifiers indoors.