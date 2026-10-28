Delhi wakes to 'poor' air as AQI hits 228, two stations cross 300

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Wednesday morning, with the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 228 at 7 am from 167 on Tuesday, moving into the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) All India AQI portal. The prominent pollutant was PM2.5, the fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs.

Of Delhi’s 59 air quality monitoring stations, 33 recorded AQI readings above 200, while two registered readings above 300, indicating ‘very poor’ air quality.

Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 316, followed by Jahangirpuri at 305. Narela registered 294, Sonia Vihar 292 and Sirifort 290.

Pollution was also elevated in neighbouring cities, according to the CPCB’s 7 am city-level data. Noida recorded an AQI of 239, followed by Greater Noida at 233, Gurugram recorded 187, Ghaziabad 179 and Faridabad 126. Noida and Greater Noida were in the ‘poor’ category, while Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remained in the ‘moderate’ category.

The wider national picture showed that high pollution levels were not confined to the capital region. Panipat in Haryana recorded the highest AQI among the 265 cities with valid readings in the uploaded CPCB dataset, at 328, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Khora in Uttar Pradesh followed at 283, while Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu recorded 269. Ballabgarh in Haryana registered 268 and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh 259.

At the other end of the spectrum, Gangtok in Sikkim and Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the lowest AQI readings in the dataset, at 16 each, placing them in the ‘good’ category. Nayagarh in Odisha followed at 24, while Karnal in Haryana recorded 29.

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, while PM10 comprises particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less. These pollutants can come from sources including vehicle exhaust, road and construction dust, industrial emissions and the burning of fuels. Weather conditions can also affect how pollutants disperse, although the morning readings alone do not establish the cause of Wednesday’s deterioration.

Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 201 and 300 are categorised as ‘poor’, while those between 301 and 400 fall in the ‘very poor’ category. An AQI in the ‘poor’ range can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while ‘very poor’ air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR on October 21. Stage 1 applies when the city-level AQI is in the ‘poor’ range of 201-300 and includes measures such as mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, dust-control measures at construction sites and action against open waste burning.

The city-level AQI of 228 on Wednesday falls within the Stage 1 range. Individual station readings above 300 do not, by themselves, determine the Grap stage, which is based on the prescribed city-level AQI and the applicable CAQM framework.