Delhi woke up to rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing temperatures down across the city. Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely over Delhi-NCR over the next two to three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and winds at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Winds are also forecast at isolated places over Punjab. Similar conditions are expected to persist in parts of northwest India through October 15.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the National Capital. Visuals from RK Puram Sector 8. https://t.co/UNkgRyDbTk — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026 The IMD's seven-day forecast, issued on Sunday evening, indicated partly cloudy skies and no rainfall in Delhi from October 12 onwards.

The weather agency forecast a maximum temperature of 32-34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19-21 degrees Celsius for Monday. The IMD said maximum temperatures across Delhi had dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, while minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged.

Rainfall and thunderstorms across India

IMD expects isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days.

In eastern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jharkhand on October 12-13, Bihar on October 12 and again during October 15-18, and Odisha during October 12-18.

In southern India, rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 12-18. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive rainfall during October 12-14, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall forecast there during October 15-18.

The IMD has also said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 13 under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas.

The southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of the country, with conditions becoming favourable for further withdrawal from some more parts of eastern India, the northern peninsula and many parts of northeast India over the next two days, the IMD said on Monday.

The department said it is also monitoring weather systems over northwest India, including a western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining north Haryana, which is contributing to the unsettled weather over the region.