Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 329 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Pollution levels were higher at several monitoring stations across the city, with 39 recording AQI readings above 300. Chandni Chowk registered the highest reading at 427, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Sirifort was the only other station to record a reading above 400, at 404.

Among the stations in the ‘very poor’ category, Chhawla recorded an AQI of 388, followed by Commonwealth Sports Complex at 375, Ghoga and Punjabi Bagh at 373 each, JNU at 367, Nehru Nagar at 365, Mundka at 354, IIT Delhi at 353, IGI Airport at 346, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, at 341 and Shadipur at 341.

Other stations in the ‘very poor’ category included Wazirpur at 340, Bawana at 334, Jahangirpuri at 333, Uttam Nagar at 330, Okhla Phase-2 at 327, Dwarka Sector 8 at 326, Rohini at 325 and North Campus, Delhi University, at 322. Ghummanhera and ITO both recorded 321, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stood at 320, Talkatora Garden at 319 and Sri Aurobindo Marg at 318. Nangloi registered 313, Ashok Vihar and Karala 310 each, Jharoda Kalan 309, Burari 308, Najafgarh 307 and Badarpur 305. Patparganj and Sonia Vihar both recorded 303, while NSIT Dwarka stood at 400.

Among other high readings, DTU recorded an AQI of 397, followed by CRRI Mathura Road at 395. R K Puram and Shadipur registered 342 and 341, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vasundhara Enclave recorded an AQI of 245, while Lodhi Road stood at 253. Both readings were in the ‘poor’ category.

PM2.5 and PM10 remained the key particulate pollutants contributing to Delhi’s air pollution, with PM2.5 the main pollutant at most monitoring stations.

Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

Pollution in NCR cities

Air quality across several National Capital Region (NCR) cities also remained poor on Sunday. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 294, while Noida stood at 248 and Faridabad at 210. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 245, while Greater Noida stood at 238.