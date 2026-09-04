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Home / India News / Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorms likely as IMD warns of heavy showers

Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorms likely as IMD warns of heavy showers

Delhi-NCR may see light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on September 4, while heavy showers are likely in parts of north, central, east and northeast India, according to the IMD

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For Delhi, the wet spell is expected to continue into September 5, when the capital may see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at many places

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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Delhi-NCR is likely to remain cloudy on Friday, with intermittent rain and thunderstorms expected across the national capital and neighbouring areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast one or two spells of very light to light rain at many places, with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at a few places from morning to afternoon. 
Another spell of very light to light rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely at a few places towards the night. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius. 
 
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 4. The warning also covers Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and several other parts of north India. 
For Delhi, the wet spell is expected to continue into September 5, when the capital may see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at many places. Conditions are forecast to ease from September 6, with only very light rain possible before partly cloudy skies are likely to return. 
This comes as a well-marked low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas persists over the region. The system is expected to move across southern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining northern Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. 

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Heavy rain likely across several regions

In central India, Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 4. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at some places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. 
In east and northeast India, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Bihar, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of the eastern region. 
The western region is also expected to see rain, although activity is likely to be more scattered. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, while Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kutch are likely to receive isolated to scattered showers during the period. 
In south India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Telangana.  
The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph over parts of Andhra Pradesh, while isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Rajasthan.
 

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 9:38 AM IST