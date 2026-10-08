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Home / India News / Delhi to remain warm today; heavy rain likely in parts of South, East India

Delhi to remain warm today; heavy rain likely in parts of South, East India

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday

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The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal and Sikkim. (Image: Bloomberg/.Representative)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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Delhi is likely to remain warm on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and no rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. The weather agency has not issued any weather warning for the capital, although thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places.
 
The weather is expected to change slightly on Friday. The IMD has forecast very light rain at isolated places in Delhi on October 9, along with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning towards the morning to noon. The maximum temperature could fall to 31-33 degrees Celsius.
 
 
Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 1.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung or other major stations across Delhi.
 

Showers to continue over parts of India

 
Rainfall is expected over several parts of India on Thursday, with the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal and Sikkim.
 
In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive rain. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh.

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Rainfall is also expected over parts of eastern and central India, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Gangetic West Bengal, with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.
 
Southern India is also expected to see continued rainfall. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Kerala and Mahe, while scattered rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
 
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of central and southern India. The IMD said conditions are likely to become favourable for its further withdrawal from some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and parts of Telangana and north interior Karnataka over the next two to three days.

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Topics : Delhi weather Indian weather India Meteorological Department IMD weather forecast

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 9:23 AM IST