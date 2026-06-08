"Delhi will suffocate": HC questions Centre's bid to reclaim Polo Club land

The Delhi High Court on Monday criticised the Centre's move to reclaim land occupied by some of the capital's oldest sporting and social institutions, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Indian Polo Club and Delhi Race Club, observing that "Delhi will suffocate" if all green spaces are taken over by the government.

Hearing a challenge by the Indian Polo Association to an eviction notice issued on May 20, 2026, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna repeatedly questioned the government's plans for the land and the future of the heritage structures situated there.

"Why do you want the Polo Club? What are you going to do with all those heritage structures, even in Gymkhana? What are you going to do? Make 20-storey buildings?" Justice Krishna asked during the proceedings.

The judge remarked that Delhi's residents were already grappling with severe pollution and shrinking open spaces.

"Delhi will suffocate," she said, adding, "The little breather we have in the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) area is also going to go. All of us are going to suffocate and die. The government never needed the land in 200 years? Only you know what you are going to make Delhi into... You have no idea how we are choking. The small lung that we have, you are going to take it away."

The Indian Polo Association approached the High Court after being directed to vacate the Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area. It argued that while it had challenged the eviction proceedings before the Patiala House Court under the Public Premises Act and sought interim protection, the trial court had only issued notice and had not considered its plea for a stay.

Appearing for the Centre, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit defended the decision, submitting that the land was required for public and defence-related purposes. He argued that land availability in central Delhi was limited and that essential governmental functions had to be carried out from the area.

The court, however, remained unconvinced and questioned whether further construction in the city could be justified as being in the public interest.

"Making all high-rises is in the public interest? You look at Delhi, we have only high-rises all over... God save us all if this is how you want Delhi to live. Whatever you do, you have the might, but the thing is, Delhi will choke," Justice Krishna observed.

The High Court ultimately disposed of the petition and directed the Patiala House Court to hear and decide the Polo Association's application seeking a stay on the eviction notice on June 10.

In a related matter concerning the Delhi Gymkhana Club, the High Court had on May 26 declined to grant interim relief to club members who challenged the Centre's direction requiring the club to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens' Delhi by June 5. The court had, however, recorded the Centre's statement that any eviction would be carried out only "in accordance with procedure established by law" and after prior notice.