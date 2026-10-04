Delhi women now needs Pink Saheli card for free DTC, cluster bus travel

The Delhi government has notified that women residents can avail free travel on DTC and cluster buses only through the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card', officials said on Sunday.

The change has been made under the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

"Female passengers who are residents of Delhi can travel free in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, both AC and non-AC, only with the use of Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC). However, they will have the option to purchase a ticket at the applicable fare for the journey," a Delhi Transport Department notification said.

Women who are not eligible for the free travel facility can also travel on DTC and cluster buses by purchasing tickets at the applicable fare, it said.

The provisions will also apply to transgender persons who are residents of Delhi, the notification added.

Launched in March this year, the NCMC-based card replaced the paper-based pink tickets earlier issued by the government after several extensions.

The Transport Department had earlier directed that the Pink Saheli Smart Card would be mandatory for availing the free travel facility from September 30.

The government will focus on creating awareness about the smart card through depot and in-bus announcements, social media, print media and other channels, officials said.

Around 19 lakh women have availed of the smart-card facility since its launch earlier this year.

Women who have not yet registered will continue to have access to the registration and card issuance process, officials said.