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Home / India News / Delhi world's most polluted major city, says Swiss group on Diwali eve

Delhi world's most polluted major city, says Swiss group on Diwali eve

Delhi recorded an IQAir US AQI reading of 581 on Saturday morning, while India's CPCB placed the capital's AQI at 363 in the 'very poor' category

Delhi air quality

Friday's air quality in Delhi ​was the worst pre-Diwali air in eight years, local media said, citing official data (File photo from PTI Images)

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

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Delhi was the world's most polluted major city on ​Saturday morning, according to Swiss group IQAir's live ranking, as the Indian capital faced severe pollution forecasts a day before Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. 
India has ordered ‌schools in and around ​Delhi to offer online classes, ​and encouraged people to work from home ​ahead of Diwali on Sunday, which is usually marked by the widespread use of firecrackers that further worsen the air quality. 
IQAir ranked Delhi first ​among the world's major cities at 10:35 a.m. (0505 GMT), ‌with a US air quality index reading of 581, ​double that of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan, at 285. 
 
IQAir's reading, based on concentrations of air pollutants, is not ‌directly comparable to ​India's official index, which ‌uses a different scale and methodology. 
India's Central ‌Pollution Control Board put Delhi's air quality index at ​363 at 10 a.m., in the "very poor" category. 
Friday's air quality in Delhi ​was the worst pre-Diwali air in eight years, local media said, citing official data.
 Pollution is an annual problem in many parts ‌of northern India from the onset of winter as cold, heavy air traps vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from crop-waste burning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Pollution Diwali pollution air pollution most polluted cities in India

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 12:41 PM IST