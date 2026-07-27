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Home / India News / Depression in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain across several states: IMD

Depression in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain across several states: IMD

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of eastern India as a depression in Bay of Bengal is set to intensify before hitting the coast

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Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the country as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify before crossing the Odisha-West Bengal coast on Monday.
 
The weather office said the depression, centred over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts, is likely to make landfall between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal around forenoon or noon today.
 
Under its influence, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast over Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of eastern India, while widespread monsoon activity is likely to continue across several other regions.  
 

Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Odisha on Monday, while Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to witness isolated very heavy rainfall.
 
The weather office has warned of rough to very rough sea conditions over the northwest Bay of Bengal and along the Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

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Squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over the north Bay of Bengal and coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.

Heavy rain likely across India

Beyond the east coast, widespread rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir through the week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places.
 
Heavy rainfall has also been forecast over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
In western India, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. Kerala and Karnataka are also expected to witness widespread monsoon showers.

Odisha records exceptionally heavy rainfall

The IMD said Odisha recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall during the previous 24 hours, with Jagatsinghpur receiving 33 cm of rain.  Very heavy rainfall was also recorded over parts of Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, while heavy rainfall occurred in Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam.

Delhi weather outlook

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Monday, according to the IMD's city forecast.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 25-27 degrees Celsius.
 
The weather office has forecast intermittent rainfall over the national capital over the next few days, with no significant change in temperatures.   

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Topics : weather forecast IMD weather forecast Odisha weather forecast Odisha Delhi weather

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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