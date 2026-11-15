Depression over Bay of Bengal to turn into severe cyclonic storm by Nov 17

A cyclonic storm forming over the south Bay of Bengal will bring heavy rain to some districts of West Bengal from November 19 to 21, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The weather system, which lay over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal as a depression on Sunday morning, is very likely to move north-northwestward.

It is likely to gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal on November 17, according to the weather department.

It will bring heavy rain to the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur from November 19 to 21, it said. A downpour is also likely in the southern districts of Howrah, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram on November 20 and 21.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms, accompanied with winds up to 40 km per hour in Kolkata and most districts of Gangetic West Bengal is also likely.

A nip in the air over South Bengal is likely to dissipate as day and night temperatures will rise by two to three degrees Celsius from November 18, it said.

Darjeeling was the coldest place in West Bengal on Sunday with a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata recorded a low of 21.3 degrees Celsius.