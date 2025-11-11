Actor Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passes away at 89

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, fondly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, died at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 89.
Last evening, his wife, Hema Malini, said that the veteran actor was under observation at the hospital and was being “continuously monitored”.
Expressing his condolences, Lyricist Javed Akhtar, in a post on X, wrote, "With Dharm Ji, an era of the Indian film industry has come to its end. He was a perfect combination of masculinity and gentleness. Dignity and humility. Charm and power. Anyone who looks at his body of work will know that he was an actor for all seasons. He was a kind and polite person with a heart of gold. My deepest condolences to the Deo family. We who have been fortunate enough to work with him will always miss him."
Dharmendra had been in and out of the Breach Candy hospital for several days due to age-related issues.
The actor was known for his iconic roles in movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.