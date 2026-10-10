CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained at Delhi airport

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, as police intensified security measures across the national capital.

Delhi Police personnel boarded the aircraft carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Saturday.

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago. "...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police "No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," Delhi Police personnel tell him. — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 “I have come here to be arrested; arrest me,” Dipke told the police personnel. “I have come here to be arrested; arrest me,” Dipke told the police personnel.

“This is not an arrest. Please cooperate,” the personnel responded. Earlier, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Delhi Police also detained and was put into house arrest at his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing police sources.

Rathee had arrived to participate in the demonstration, amid heightened security arrangements across the national capital.

Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the protest, citing security concerns and procedural requirements. Police personnel have been deployed at key locations, while preventive detentions have been carried out to stop protesters from reaching the demonstration site.

According to the report, police have detained around 200 protesters so far from various locations in the New Delhi area.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)