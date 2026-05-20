Disarming people with firearms across Manipur is of urgent need, says CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said that disarming people with firearms in all parts of the state was of urgent need, an official statement said.

Singh made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Tangkhul Naga community from Sinakeithei Village in Ukhrul district who urged him to deploy state police forces in the village in view of the tense situation in the area.

The delegation was also accompanied by Ukhrul MLA Ram Muivah of the Naga People's Front (NPF), an ally of the ruling BJP.

The villagers demanded proper security in the area, adequate manpower in Sinakeithei police station and the proper functioning of the sub-divisional collector (SDC)'s office at Sinakeithei.

Sinakeithei had witnessed several gun attacks by suspected militants following clashes between Kuki and Tangkhul Nagas since February this year.

Replying to their demands, the chief minister told the villagers "that disarming people with firearms in all parts of the state is of urgent need", and that "peace is the only solution, Manipur does not have any other option".

Singh said public leaders of all communities need to convince the youths to shun the path of violence and work for peace in the state.

The chief minister said the government is trying to create jobs in non-governmental sectors by imparting skill development training to youths.

More than 260 people have been killed in ethnic violence in Manipur since May, 2023.