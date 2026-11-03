Diwali, Chhath 2026: Northern Railway announces festival special trains

Northern Railway has announced additional festival special trains to manage the expected passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, with new services connecting Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The latest announcements include reserved special trains between New Delhi and Gorakhpur, and Anand Vihar Terminal and Chhapra, along with unreserved services connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin with Jhansi and Ghaziabad with Aligarh.

The additional services will operate on selected dates in November. Some will run between November 3 and 17, while others are scheduled for November 5-14, according to Northern Railway's published schedules.

How to check special train timings and ticket availability?

· Visit the official IRCTC website or use its authorised booking platform.

· Fill in the departure station and destination station.

· Choose the intended date of travel.

· Check the available trains, travel classes and seat availability.

· Confirm the train number, departure time, stoppages and running days.

ALSO READ: Bank holidays in November 2026: Check state-wise list of closures in India · End the booking through an authorised channel.

New reserved festival special trains: Check routes and dates

Northern Railway has announced two reserved train pairs for November travel.

1. New Delhi–Gorakhpur–New Delhi special (04022/04021)

The train will operate on two dates in each direction:

- Train 04022 will depart from New Delhi on November 6 and 13 at 2:30 pm, reaching Gorakhpur at 4:10 am the following day.

- Train 04021 will depart from Gorakhpur on November 7 and 14 at 7 am, reaching New Delhi at 11:10 pm.

Major stoppages include Ghaziabad, Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad.

2. Anand Vihar Terminal–Chhapra–Anand Vihar Terminal special (04058/04057)

This reserved festival special will operate five trips in each direction between November 3 and 17.

- Train 04058 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12:20 am.

- Train 04057 will depart from Chhapra at 10:10 pm.

- Frequency: Tuesdays and Fridays.

- Coach composition: AC coaches.

The train will stop at Tundla, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Sarnath, Aunrihar, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Reoti and Suraimanpur, among other stations.

Unreserved festival special trains: Check dates and stoppages

Northern Railway has also announced two unreserved services for passengers travelling between Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

1. Hazrat Nizamuddin–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi special (04412/04411)

- Train 04412 will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin on November 5, 6 and 7 at 6:50 pm, reaching Jhansi at 6 am the following day.

- Train 04411 will depart from Jhansi on November 6, 7 and 8 at 6:30 am, reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4 pm.

- The service will stop at Faridabad, Palwal, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Morena and Gwalior, among other stations.

2. Ghaziabad–Aligarh–Ghaziabad EMU special (04414/04413)

- Train 04414 will depart from Ghaziabad at 8:05 pm on November 5, 6 and 7, reaching Aligarh at 10:30 pm.

- Train 04413 will depart from Aligarh at 11:30 pm on November 6, 7 and 8, reaching Ghaziabad at 2 am the following day.

- The service will stop at Maripat, Dadri, Boraki Halt, Ajaibpur, Dankaur, Khurja, Somna and Mahrawal, among other stations.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar Both services are unreserved. Passengers should check the applicable ticketing arrangements before travelling.

Other festival special trains operating in November 2026

Apart from the newly announced services, several previously announced festival special trains will continue operating during November.

Train numbers Route Outbound schedule Return schedule 04052/04051 New Delhi–Howrah Every Friday until November 27 Every Sunday until November 29 04062/04061 Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur Daily until November 25 Until November 26 04312/04311 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Kolkata Until November 20 Until November 22 04624/04623 Amritsar–Kolkata Until November 25 Until November 28 04668/04667 Amritsar–Barauni Until November 29 Until December 1 04090/04089 New Delhi–Danapur Until November 20 Until November 21

Diwali special train 2026: What are the temporary extensions of existing trains?

1. New Delhi–Agra Cantt. Intercity Express Extension

Train No. 14212 will be extended up to Bhamawali Halt from 5 November to 14 November 2026. Train No. 14211 will start from Bhamawali Halt from 6 November to 15 November 2026.

2. New Delhi–Ghaziabad EMU Extension to Aligarh Jn.