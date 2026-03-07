Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic LPG cylinder price rises ₹60, commercial up ₹115 amid Iran war

Domestic LPG cylinder price rises ₹60, commercial up ₹115 amid Iran war

In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹912.50, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai, according to the IOC website

This is the second increase in rates in 11 months (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by a steep ₹60 and ₹114.5, respectively, amid rising energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

Non-subsidised LPG, the one that common household users other than the Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost ₹913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against ₹853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. This is the second increase in prices in less than a year.

Industry officials said the increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the breakout of military conflict in West Asia.

Despite the price increase, cooking gas in India is priced at the lowest when compared with neighbouring countries, they said.

 

The price increase, the website showed, is effective from March 7.

This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by ₹50 in April last year.

In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹912.50, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai, according to the IOC website.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, the over 10 crore poor who have got free LPG connections since the scheme was launched in 2016, will continue to get a subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills in a year.

The price of commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased by ₹114.5 per 19-kg cylinder. It now costs ₹1,883 in Delhi. This increase comes on top of the ₹28 per 19-kg cylinder increase on March 1.

Commercial LPG rates have risen by ₹302.50 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

