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'Don't insult intelligence of students': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister should not insult the intelligence of students

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 1:37 AM IST

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sidestepping the issue of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in his video message released just before midnight.
 
In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister should not insult the intelligence of students.
 
"Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise," the leader of opposition said in his post.
 
Prime Minister Modi announced that his government would take strict action against paper leaks and would discuss and finalise a law in this regard in Friday's meeting of the Union Cabinet.
 
 
Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

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In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at the cabinet meeting where the proposed legislation will be finalised.
 
The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday, and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action will be finalised.
 
"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Dharmendra Pradhan resignations

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 1:36 AM IST

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