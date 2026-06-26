Donation fraud probe: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit from Ram temple trust

Champat Rai on Friday quit as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust the Centre established in 2020 for the construction and management of Ayodhya's Ram temple. Anil Mishra, one of the trustees, also quit. The two resigned a day after Uttar Pradesh police arrested eight men named in the first information report (FIR) for allegedly embezzling funds donated to the temple.

Sources close to Rai said there were no direct allegations against him, but he decided to step down to ensure a free and fair investigation into the case. Rai, 79, has been a Sangh Parivar volunteer and was appointed international vice-president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 2018. Mishra, 65, was one of the 15 trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation had no knowledge of Rai resigning as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Rai did not respond to Business Standard's phone calls, and Mishra was also incommunicado.

A court in Ayodhya granted police custody till Monday of all eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations. Prosecution Officer K C Verma told the media in Ayodhya that investigators have so far recovered Rs 7.98 million during the probe. The eight arrested are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, who is said to be Rai's former driver.

The prosecution officer said five to six of the arrested persons were bank employees who were deployed for counting cash donations received at the temple and were drawing salaries from the bank. He said Tinnu Yadav was not a bank employee but worked as a driver, while Subhash Srivastava was in charge of the donation counting process.

In Deoria, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said police action against people accused of embezzling donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya began immediately after the SIT submitted its report. He described the controversy as an attempt by some political parties to target Ram devotees and defame Ayodhya out of "frustration".

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover told PTI that all the accused were in Ayodhya itself and were picked up for questioning late Thursday night. The case has been registered under sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, among other provisions.

The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple surfaced on June 7. The UP government constituted an SIT on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which submitted its preliminary report to the government on June 23. An FIR was registered on the night of June 25 based on the SIT's recommendations, and Ayodhya police confirmed the arrests of the accused on Friday.

The names of some of the accused had been circulating on social media ever since Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue on June 7.

The three-member SIT is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. A senior official said the SIT had made "strong and strict" recommendations in its preliminary report submitted to the state government earlier this week. Opposition leaders have described the FIR as an "eyewash", alleging that it does not fix accountability on senior functionaries of the trust, including general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

The Congress on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe and the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the one hand, the BJP wants to control registered trusts through "draconian" FCRA rules, and on the other hand, completely unregistered entities like the RSS are free to "loot and plunder" the temples of our country, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said in Ayodhya that those behind the theft were also “plotting to remove” Adityanath as the UP chief minister.