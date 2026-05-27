Dowry cases on the rise but not the dominant reason of marital discord

On May 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe into Twisha Sharma’s unnatural death following allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws. Her case underscores a grim, escalating crisis in India. Between 1995 and 2024, India recorded nearly 3 million combined cases of alleged dowry, dowry death, and cruelty by husbands or relatives, accounting for 4 per cent of all crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Of these 3 million cases, 85 per cent involved alleged cruelty by husbands or relatives, 8 per cent related to alleged violation of the Dowry Prohibition Act (DPA), and 7 per cent were alleged dowry death cases. Also, 47 per cent of these cases occurred in the latest decade — 2015-2024 — with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka leading in cases involving alleged violation of the DPA.