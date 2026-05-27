Dowry cases on the rise but not the dominant reason of marital discord
Dowry-related crimes continue to rise in India, with nearly half the cases in the past decade involving allegations of cruelty and harassment within marriage
Jayant Pankaj
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On May 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe into Twisha Sharma’s unnatural death following allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws. Her case underscores a grim, escalating crisis in India. Between 1995 and 2024, India recorded nearly 3 million combined cases of alleged dowry, dowry death, and cruelty by husbands or relatives, accounting for 4 per cent of all crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Of these 3 million cases, 85 per cent involved alleged cruelty by husbands or relatives, 8 per cent related to alleged violation of the Dowry Prohibition Act (DPA), and 7 per cent were alleged dowry death cases. Also, 47 per cent of these cases occurred in the latest decade — 2015-2024 — with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka leading in cases involving alleged violation of the DPA.