DPDP Act could hamper investigative journalism, DNPA tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response to a petition by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and its rules, arguing that the absence of an exemption for journalism could hamper investigative reporting and affect press freedom.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice on the petition and an application seeking an interim stay on the challenged provisions. The matter will be heard on November 17.

The implementation of the DPDP Act, 2023, is governed by the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, notified in November 2025.

The association has argued that the law does not provide a specific exemption for journalistic activities, unlike earlier versions of the proposed data protection legislation.

Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the petitioners on Tuesday, argued that the law could disrupt newsroom operations by requiring journalists to seek consent before using personal information for reporting.

“If I have to ask for permission and consent, what is the point?” Divan asked, warning that the law could introduce a form of pre-censorship by preventing journalists from publishing reports without prior approval.

CJI Kant said the petitioners, given their expertise, could suggest safeguards to the government and the court to prevent misuse of personal data. He emphasised the need to balance citizens’ privacy rights with the media’s freedom to report.

Divan said the DNPA had submitted a representation to the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology on August 10, 2026. A meeting with ministry officials followed on August 25.

The DNPA, which represents the digital arms of 21 major news organisations, including The Indian Express, The Hindu, India Today, the Times Group, Zee, NDTV and Network18, has sought to strike down nine provisions of the Act and three rules.

The petition states that requirements relating to notice, consent and deletion of personal data could make investigative reporting difficult, particularly when journalists examine corruption, misconduct by public officials or other matters of public interest.

Seeking consent from the individuals being probed could undermine such reporting, it argues. The DNPA has also questioned why the law exempts activities such as research, archiving and statistical processing, but does not provide similar protection for journalism.

The petition further challenges provisions that empower the Centre to seek information from organisations handling personal data. The DNPA argues that the absence of adequate safeguards could expose confidential journalistic sources, including whistleblowers, and discourage them from sharing information about wrongdoing.

It has also questioned the government’s power to restrict public access to information, arguing that the provision could be used to limit the dissemination of news.

Another part of the challenge concerns the Data Protection Board of India, which investigates violations of the law and can impose penalties.

The petitioners have raised concerns about the Board's independence, pointing out that its members are selected through an executive-led process and that the law does not require a judicial member.

The DNPA has separately challenged the amendment to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, arguing that it could restrict access to personal information even when disclosure serves the larger public interest.

The petitioners contend that the amendment weakens the balance between the right to privacy and the public’s right to know. They have cited the SC's electoral bonds judgment in support of their argument that the right to information is an important part of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and expression.

In February, the SC referred petitions challenging the amendment to the RTI Act to a three-judge bench.