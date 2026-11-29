Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said drugs and addiction had become a major challenge to the aspirations of young people, but many were inspiring others by overcoming it through determination and willpower.

Highlighting various aspects of the menace in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said he was satisfied that active participation by society in the fight against addiction was growing in the country.

"Drugs and addiction have become a major challenge to the dreams of the youth. Many young people are inspiring others by overcoming drug addiction through determination and willpower," he said.

During the broadcast, the prime minister also spoke to a young man who had overcome drug addiction and shared his journey and struggles.

Modi said the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Youth Campaign) was also underway in full swing.

Referring to the problem of people losing mobile phones due to various reasons, Modi said the 'Sanchar Saathi' app helps users track lost or stolen phones, report suspected fraud calls and make the digital space safer.

The prime minister also spoke about the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which offers more than 7,000 courses in 17 Indian languages for government employees.

"Millions of government employees have completed numerous courses. Some are studying Artificial Intelligence, while others are learning Indian Sign Language," he said.

Modi said India's museums were making headlines globally, with the Bihar Museum in Patna ranked ninth on a list of the world's 100 best museums.

"The Bihar Museum ranks first in Asia on this list," he said.

He also highlighted the Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

During excavations by the Archaeological Department in Vadnagar, several objects from different historical periods were discovered. The museum has been developed at the site of these excavations, he said.