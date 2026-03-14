Dry fruits prices jump 40% in Hyderabad as West Asia crisis disrupt supply

Dry fruit prices in Hyderabad have surged by nearly 30-40 per cent as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupt supply chains, affecting imports from key producing regions such as Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, and parts of the West Asia.

Traders in the city say the ongoing conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, along with border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, have significantly slowed the movement of goods, leading to delays and higher transportation costs.

The disruption has particularly impacted businesses dependent on imports from these regions, with several consignments either delayed or stranded in transit. Traders say the instability has forced suppliers to shift to costlier logistics options such as air cargo, further increasing the prices of dry fruits in local markets. The sudden rise in prices is also affecting consumer demand, as retailers struggle to maintain a stable supply and convince customers amid the steep hike.

Speaking to ANI, Aman Khan, owner of Afghan Baghban in Hyderabad, said the ongoing conflict has severely impacted the dry fruit trade in the city. "I have kept many varieties in this store. There are some products from Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, and Egypt, and I will try to add more to them. Unfortunately, war has been going on for 15-20 days, due to which some of my products are stuck and have not reached yet. Our Turkish products are stuck, but we still have some stock," he said.

Khan explained that Afghanistan remains a major supplier for his store, but ongoing tensions in the region have disrupted trade routes. "Most of our exports are from Afghanistan. There has been a war going on in Iran and between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last 8-10 days. So our work has been disturbed a lot because of this," he added.

He further said the supply of products from Turkey, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia has nearly halted, pushing prices sharply upward. "The effect is being felt because the goods coming from Turkey, Dubai and Saudi Arabia have stopped, due to which the pricing has increased by 30-40 per cent. The products from Afghanistan are coming by air now," Khan said.

However, he noted that air cargo significantly increases operational costs. "The problem with air cargo is that it is very expensive. This is very difficult for us to convince the customer and to remain stable in the market," he added.