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Home / India News / Dubai-based Solstice Data signs ₹52,600 cr MoU for investment in Kerala

Dubai-based Solstice Data signs ₹52,600 cr MoU for investment in Kerala

As part of the landmark agreement, 100 acres of land within the park will be allocated to the company to facilitate the development of its facilities

Rupee

The company intends to realise its total planned investment over a timeline of five to seven years.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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Dubai-based Solstice Data has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a massive investment project at an outlay of Rs 52,600 crore at the KINFRA Industrial Park in Mattannur in Kannur district.

As part of the landmark agreement, 100 acres of land within the park will be allocated to the company to facilitate the development of its facilities, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The MoU was formally exchanged in Thiruvananthapuram between Raj Babu Thulaseedharan, Country Head (India) of Solstice Data, and Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director of KINFRA, it said.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeev and Director of Industries P Vishnuraj on Saturday.

 

Solstice Data is a global leader in designing, developing, and operating advanced AI-driven High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers.

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Beyond its headquarters in Dubai, the company manages over sixty data center projects across various international locations, including the United States and Canada.

Minister Rajeev highlighted that this new data centre, developed in collaboration with local partners, is set to unlock immense opportunities within Kerala's digital landscape.

The company intends to realise its total planned investment over a timeline of five to seven years, it said.

The KINFRA Industrial Park in Mattannur spans a total of 175 acres, with 123 acres currently available for industrial use following infrastructure development.

The park's existing 36,000-square-foot Standard Design Factory has already been fully allotted for industrial purposes, and land has been granted to 12 other enterprises.

This agreement with Solstice Data accounts for the remaining 100 acres of available land, marking a significant milestone for industrial growth in the region, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Investment Kerala Dubai

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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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