Early summer conditions grip most parts of India as temperatures rise

Large parts of India are experiencing an early surge in temperatures, signalling the onset of summer-like conditions in early March. Several regions have already recorded temperatures significantly above seasonal averages, raising concerns of warmer days ahead across much of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures in several areas have climbed well above normal levels for this time of the year. The sharp rise suggests that the transition to summer may arrive earlier than usual in many parts of the country.

Temperatures rising across several regions in India

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal across large parts of the country in the coming days. The western Himalayan region is likely to see temperatures staying well above seasonal averages before easing later.

Parts of the northwestern plains and adjoining central India are also expected to remain warmer than usual during the week. Some regions in central India may witness a gradual increase in daytime temperatures, while eastern parts of the country are likely to see a modest rise after a brief period of stable conditions.

Hot and humid conditions expected in coastal areas

The IMD has also warned that isolated pockets in some regions could experience heatwave-like conditions over the coming days. Parts of interior central India and areas in the northwest may witness brief spells of intense heat.

Coastal areas in western India are also expected to experience hot and humid weather, while similar conditions may prevail in parts of southern coastal states. Some districts along the east coast could see a combination of hot and humid conditions along with occasional heatwave episodes.

The IMD has advised residents in warmer regions to remain cautious as heat conditions begin to build earlier than usual this year.

Rain and snowfall forecast for Himalayan region

Even as temperatures rise across most of the country, parts of the Himalayan region are likely to witness intermittent rainfall and snowfall in the coming days.

Light to moderate precipitation is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with occasional thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas. Weather activity may also extend to parts of eastern and northeastern India, where thunderstorms and lightning could occur.

These systems may bring brief relief in some regions, though overall temperature trends across much of India are expected to remain on the higher side.