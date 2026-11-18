Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Uttarakhand's Chamoli district
The tremors occurred at 10.21 am with no reports of damage so far, the district administration said
Press Trust of India Gopeshwar
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An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The tremors occurred at 10.21 am with no reports of damage so far, the district administration said.
The epicentre was near Jyotirmath in Chamoli district and tremors were felt across most parts of the district at a depth of 10 km beneath the Earth's surface, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Uttarakhand Earthquake earthquakes
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 1:49 PM IST