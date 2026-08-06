Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Arunachal Pradesh; no damage reported
The quake struck Upper Siang district early on Thursday after a series of minor foreshocks, with no immediate reports of casualties or property damage
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An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude struck the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh early Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
No immediate loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said.
The primary quake occurred at 5:45 am at a depth of 11 kilometres, with its epicentre located 116 km north-northwest of Pangin (Latitude 29.124 N, Longitude 94.856 E), the NCS stated.
The mainshock was preceded by a sequence of three minor foreshocks starting in the early hours of Thursday. A shallow tremor of magnitude 2.8 hit the region at 3:40 am at a depth of 5 km, followed closely by a magnitude 3.2 quake at 3:55 am and another magnitude 2.8 event at 4:34 am, it said.
Following the main tremor, a magnitude 3.5 aftershock was recorded at 7:17 am at a depth of 5 km, completing a multi-hour seismic swarm.
Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region fall under Seismic Zone-V, making the area highly susceptible to tectonic activity due to the complex fault systems under the Eastern Himalayas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:36 PM IST