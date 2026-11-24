A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck eastern Nepal's Koshi province close to the China border on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

The earthquake occurred at 7.17 am with its epicentre at Olangchung Gola in Taplejung district, about 275 km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), however, put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.3 and said it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt by people living in several districts of eastern Nepal.

The earthquake tremors were also reported across several parts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, triggering panic among residents.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.