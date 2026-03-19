EC seeks report from Kolkata police on attack at TMC minister's house

The Election Commission (EC) has sought a detailed report from the Kolkata Police on the alleged attack on senior Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Shashi Panja's residence here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally last week, a senior official said.

The initial report submitted by the city police was found to be incomplete, lacking crucial details about the incident.

"The earlier report did not contain a full account of the sequence of events and key inputs. A comprehensive report has now been sought," an EC official said on Wednesday.

The commission has asked for clarity on the timeline of the incident, the role of the police, and the intelligence inputs available prior to the incident in north Kolkata's Girish Park area, he said.

Questions were also being raised over the utilisation of central forces deployed in the state.

"It is being examined why, despite the presence of central forces, they were not actively engaged, and why the local police handled the situation," the official added.

So far, the police have arrested nine people in connection with the clash between supporters of the BJP and the TMC, and the attack on Panja's residence.

Police complaints were lodged by both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in connection with the incident.

The development comes amid heightened vigilance by the EC ahead of the assembly elections to be held on April 23 and 29.