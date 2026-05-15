EC to conduct SIR of electoral rolls in Odisha from May 30, says CEO

The EC will conduct a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha from May 30, an official said on Friday.

The exercise will continue till June 28, while the final electoral rolls after the revision will be published on September 6, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha R S Gopalan said.

He said training of booth-level officers (BLOs) and booth-level agents (BLAs) will be conducted between May 20 and 29, following which BLOs will undertake door-to-door verification from May 30 to June 28.

He informed that rationalisation of the polling stations will also be completed by June 28.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 5, and claims and objections can be filed till August 4.

After disposal of the objections, the final electoral rolls will be published on September 6, he said.

Currently, Odisha has 38,123 polling booths, and the number will increase to 45,255 after completion of the exercise, the CEO said.

As part of the revision process, 45,255 BLOs will conduct house-to-house verification across the state.

So far, seven political parties have appointed 27,723 BLAs for the exercise, Gopalan said.

The BLOs will verify details of existing voters, enrol eligible citizens who have attained 18 years of age, delete names of deceased or shifted persons, and rectify errors in the rolls.

"If anyone is found to be an outsider or a foreign national, their name will be omitted from the voters' list," the CEO said.

He said errors relating to spelling, age, change of name and addition of father's or mother's name will also be corrected during the exercise.

Odisha currently has 33.4 million voters -- 16.8 million men, 16.5 million women and 3,090 third genders.