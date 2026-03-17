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EC transfers 19 senior police officers in Bengal ahead of assembly polls

IPS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh was appointed the new ADG of South Bengal, while K Jayaraman was named the ADG of North Bengal

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 19 senior police officers, including the ADGs for North and South Bengal, in another reshuffle ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

IPS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh was appointed the new ADG of South Bengal, while K Jayaraman was named the ADG of North Bengal. Both belonged to the 1997 batch, according to a statement.

New commissioners of police were appointed for Asansol-Durgapur, Howrah, Barrackpore and Chandannagar.

Superintendents of 12 districts were also changed in the latest reshuffle.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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