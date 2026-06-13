ED arrests two former executives of Reliance Anil Ambani Group: Officials
ED arrests two former Reliance Telecom executives in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged ₹114.98-crore SBI loan fraud case
Press Trust of India
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The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two former executives of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai, officials said.
The ED has taken transit remand of Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi, both of whom previously served as directors of Reliance Telecom Ltd., and is taking them to Delhi as the case is registered in the national capital, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked and raided the premises of the two in March as part of its investigation into an alleged loan fraud worth ₹114.98 crore at the State Bank of India (SBI).
"SBI was a member of the consortium of 11 banks which had sanctioned a total of ₹735 crore Term Loan facility to Reliance Telecom Ltd," the CBI had said.
The ED is understood to have taken cognisance of this CBI complaint and is investigating the roles of Seth and Doshi in this bank loan fraud case. PTI NES DIV DIV
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 12:19 AM IST