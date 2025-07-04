Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ED attaches assests worth ₹34 crore of Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

ED attaches assests worth ₹34 crore of Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Rao, whose original name is Harshavardini Ranya, was arrested on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she arrived from Dubai

Ranya Rao

These assets have a combined fair market value of ₹34.12 crore, the officials said. (Photo: X@RanyaRao)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assets worth more than ₹34 crore of Kannada actor Ranya Rao have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a gold smuggling-linked money-laundering case, officials said on Friday. 
A residential house in Victoria Layout and a residential plot in Arkavathi Layout in Bengaluru, an industrial land in Tumkur and an agricultural land in Anekal taluk have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added. 
These assets have a combined fair market value of ₹34.12 crore, the officials said. 
The federal probe agency had filed a PMLA case, taking cognisance of a CBI and DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) complaint into a larger gold-smuggling racket in India, including the case of Rao. 
 
Rao, whose original name is Harshavardini Ranya, was arrested on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she arrived from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials detained her and recovered 14.2 kg of gold bars valued at more than ₹12.56 crore from her possession. 
The actor's "involvement" in generating, possessing and circulating proceeds of crime was further corroborated by her digital footprint, including invoices, export declarations, foreign-remittance records and recorded chats, establishing her active role in the smuggling syndicate, the officials said.

Topics : Gold smuggling Enforcement Directorate Arrest

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

