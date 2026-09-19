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Home / India News / ED findings flag ₹230 cr Tirupati ghee adulteration over 5 yrs: TDP leader

ED findings flag ₹230 cr Tirupati ghee adulteration over 5 yrs: TDP leader

Following the recent arrest of Kailash Chand Mangla of Sukriti Foods,Tirunagari claimed that adulterated ghee worth ₹230 crore was supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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The ED's findings in the alleged Tirupati laddu adulteration case point to a large-scale, meticulously planned, systemic adulteration over five years of the previous YSRCP government, TDP leader Jyosthna Tirunagari alleged on Saturday.

Following the recent arrest of Kailash Chand Mangla of Sukriti Foods,Tirunagari claimed that adulterated ghee worth ₹230 crore was supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024.

"The ED's findings point to a deeply disturbing pattern: nearly ₹230 crore worth of adulterated ghee was allegedly supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024. This was not an isolated incident - it indicates large-scale, meticulously planned, systemic adulteration over five years of the previous YSRCP government that demands full accountability," she told PTI.

 

According to the probe agency, the ghee used to prepare the world famous 'Tirupati Laddu' was allegedly made using refined palm oil, palmolein and various chemicals.

The ED recently arrested Mangla, a promoter of a ghee manufacturing company, on money laundering charges.

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Mangla was taken into custody on September 17 by the ED in connection with the alleged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case.

He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in the port city of Visakhapatnam, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The ED claimed that its probe found that adulterated ghee (used to prepare Tirupati Laddu prasadam) was manufactured using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein and various other chemicals.

It noted that MG-90, monoglycerides, myvacet soft 400 and acetic acid ester were also used and the resultant substance was supplied as Agmark special grade cow ghee.

In five years, between 2019 and 2024, the agency said "fraudulent" ghee supplies amounted to a value of ₹230 crore, out of which ₹96 crore worth adulterated ghee was allegedly made by Mangla.

Further, the ED alleged that Mangla was one of the co-conspirators in the case, who facilitated the procurement of adulterants and manufactured adulterated ghee at his factory premises.

"He also coordinated the supply of adulterated ghee through various front entities, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products and A.R. Dairy Foods," it said.

"Mangla created and maintained false records relating to the sale and purchase of ghee and refined palm oil, with the objective of concealing the actual utilisation of adulterants and creating an appearance of legitimate production and supply of genuine cow ghee," the probe agency claimed.

Earlier, the ED arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of a company named Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk, on similar charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 5:55 PM IST