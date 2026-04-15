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Home / India News / ED raids at business entities linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab

ED raids at business entities linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab

Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Action is being taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act | Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Jalandhar/New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

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The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab as part of a FEMA probe, offiicials said.

Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group including an university by this name, was recently made the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.

Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations.

The action is being undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Raghav Chadha AAP Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Enforcement Directorate

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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