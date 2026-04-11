ED searches ex-Bengal edu min Partha Chatterjee's home over jobs scam case

ED officials on Saturday visited the residence of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata in connection with the school jobs recruitment scam, sources said.

A team of ED officials reached Chatterjee's house in Naktala area around 10.45 am after central forces cordoned off the premises, they said.

Chatterjee was released on bail on November 11, 2025, after spending over three years (39 months) in custody following his arrest by the ED on July 23, 2022, in connection with the scam.

The team conducted a search at his residence and questioned him, an ED official said, adding that Chatterjee did not attend an earlier summons after his release on bail.

He had secured bail from the Supreme Court in the CBI-probed case in August 2025 and subsequently in other related cases before being released from judicial custody after completing formalities.

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata before his release.

The investigation began with ED raids on July 22-23, 2022, at his Naktala residence and the premises of his close associate, Arpita Mukherjee.

During these raids, over ₹50 crore in cash and gold jewellery were seized, and both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested.

Chatterjee was accused of being the "mastermind" in a multi-crore scam involving illegal appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff (Group C & D) in government-aided schools while serving as the state's education minister.

His bail conditions included surrendering his passport and not leaving the jurisdiction of the trial court.

Following the arrest, he was stripped of his cabinet portfolios and suspended from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He was not renominated from his Behala Paschim seat for the 2026 Assembly polls by the TMC, from where he was the sitting MLA for four terms since 2006.