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Home / India News / ED searches Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in CMRL money laundering case

ED searches Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in CMRL money laundering case

A total of 10 premsies in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital here, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Pinarayi Vijayan

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

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The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as part of its investigation into the CMRL money laundering case, officials said.

They said a total of 10 premsies in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital here, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of ₹1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

 

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case.

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Enforcement Directorate Kerala

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

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