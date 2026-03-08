Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Educated, empowered women pillars of progressive nation: President Murmu

Educated, empowered women pillars of progressive nation: President Murmu

President greets citizens on International Women's Day, hails 'Nari Shakti'

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President stresses equal opportunities, safety and dignity for women (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation as she extended greetings on International Women's Day.

As 'Nari Shakti' continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society, she said in a post on X.

"On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom," Murmu said.

Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation, the President said.

 

"Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : International Women's Day president President of India

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

