El Niño to intensify: Can Indian Ocean Dipole offset its impact in India?

This could mean longer, stronger warmer days and a near absence of any moisture-laden or cool winds that could have an impact on the sowing and harvest of rabi crops.

However, some weather experts and meteorologists have started pinning their hopes on the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which is a separate weather phenomenon that has a direct bearing on rains over the Indian mainland and can possibly act as a counter to El Nino’s impact.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, an IOD refers to differences in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern equatorial Indian Ocean.

An IOD is considered positive when the temperature anomaly exceeds +0.4 degrees Celsius, with the western equatorial Indian Ocean, near Somalia and the Arabian Sea, warmer than the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean, near Indonesia.

Conversely, a negative IOD occurs when the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean is warmer than the western part.

According to Mohapatra, a positive IOD generally supports the southwest monsoon by warming the Arabian Sea and potentially strengthening the monsoon circulation.

The southwest monsoon is driven by cross-equatorial winds that move from the southern hemisphere towards the northern hemisphere, influenced by the high-pressure system near the Mascarene Islands.

When the Arabian Sea is warmer, the temperature contrast can help strengthen the monsoon current.

A negative IOD, on the other hand, can support the northeast monsoon by warming the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean and its adjoining waters.

This can favour stronger north-easterly winds and increase the formation of low-pressure systems, depressions and cyclones over the Bay of Bengal.

Where does the IOD stand currently?

Mohapatra explained that IOD is currently in a ‘neutral’ phase, although some international climate models indicate the possibility of a positive IOD developing.

However, the IMD's Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System has indicated that neutral IOD conditions are likely to persist until December.

What happens if a positive IOD develops?

If a positive IOD develops alongside a strong El Niño, the combined effect could influence northeast monsoon rainfall over the southern peninsula.

El Niño is characterised by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. According to Mohapatra a very strong El Niño was expected to prevail from October through December.

A positive IOD and El Niño could reinforce relatively cooler conditions in the eastern Indian Ocean, affecting the strength of atmospheric circulation and the formation of rain-bearing systems.

During the northeast monsoon, easterly winds interact with westerly winds, potentially creating a zone of convergence over the southern peninsula and adjoining Sri Lanka.

According to Mohapatra, this convergence could support rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining areas of the southern peninsula.

The impact of this, though, may not necessarily extend to regions north of the southern peninsula. So, a positive IOD can neutralise the impact of a strong EL Niño but only in getting more rains in the southern parts of the country. The north and north-western parts of India would remain untouched from this phenomenon.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at private weather forecasting agency Skymet, also said that the IOD, which is currently in a neutral phase, was unlikely to turn sufficiently positive to counter the impact of a very strong El Niño.

The correlation between El Niño and North-East monsoon, however, is not a fixed one. Mohapatra explained that this relationship can change over time. The Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO), another climate phenomenon operating over the northern Pacific Ocean, also influences the IOD-El Niño interaction.

He said that the PDO has been in a negative phase since around 2000. And this phase, according to him, does not support the historically-observed relationship between strong El Niño conditions and above-normal northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining areas.

“While strong El Niño years were earlier associated with above-normal rainfall in these regions, but North-East monsoon in strong El Niño years over the past two decades has generally been normal,” Mohapatra said.

He explained that a positive PDO phase, in combination with strong El Niño and a positive IOD, could potentially have supported exceptionally heavy northeast monsoon rainfall. However, the currently negative PDO makes such an outcome less likely.

Mohapatra stressed that the combined influence of the IOD, El Niño, and PDO must be considered to understand the likely rainfall pattern.

But he holds out another ray of hope. The formation and movement of low-pressure systems, depressions and cyclones will also be a crucial determinant in the northeast monsoon's performance.

Data shows that during strong El Niño years, cyclonic systems tend to form closer to the equator, particularly over the southern Bay of Bengal, and move towards the west and northwest, bringing rainfall to Tamil Nadu, southern India, and Sri Lanka.

“These systems are less likely to move northwards towards Odisha, northern Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bangladesh. Their shorter journey over the sea can also limit the time available for intensification. As a result, the frequency of very severe cyclonic storms, extremely severe cyclonic storms and super cyclonic storms tends to be very low during strong El Niño years,” Mohapatra said.

He added that even a single cyclone making landfall over Tamil Nadu could contribute significantly to the state's seasonal rainfall.

Rainfall outlook for the northeast monsoon

Mohapatra said the IMD's northeast monsoon forecast, issued on September 30, projected normal rainfall for Tamil Nadu and the southern peninsula.

However, he clarified that the actual rainfall distribution would depend partly on the formation of cyclones and depressions during the season. Although normal rainfall has been forecast, the frequency of low-pressure systems and cyclones could be lower during a strong El Niño year, he said.