Eleven plans to invest ₹4,700 cr to bring clean power to Gurugram, Nuh

Diversified group Eleven on Monday said it plans to invest over Rs 4,700 crore to build a proposed renewable-led electricity distribution network across Gurugram and Nuh districts of Haryana.

The capital for the first phase is fully locked in, with the equity infused and the complete funding mix of equity and debt in place, a company statement said.

Eleven, the diversified group chaired by Medanta co-founder Sunil Sachdeva, will invest over Rs 4,700 crore to build a new, renewable-led electricity distribution network across the Gurugram and Nuh districts, among the largest private investments ever proposed in Haryana's power sector, according to the statement.

The company, Eleven Power Private Limited, has applied to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission for a parallel distribution licence for the two districts, and the project is subject to the grant of the licence by the Commission.

The proposed network will be powered predominantly by renewable energy and aims to provide uninterrupted power that will reduce dependence on diesel generator backup.

Nuh, among Haryana's most underserved districts, is included in the first phase of the rollout.

Under the parallel license proposal, the existing utility retains its network and its consumers, and only consumers who opt for the new supplier would move to it.

"We now intend to build a future-ready, world-class power distribution that will serve citizens of Nuh and Gurugram for the long term," Eleven Chairman Sunil Sachdeva said.

The Eleven Power Private Limited is the group's electricity distribution venture, with a proposed investment of over Rs 4,700 crore to build a renewable-led, diesel-free distribution network across the Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Its application for a parallel distribution licence is before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The Eleven is a diversified Indian business group with presence across healthcare, financial services, technology and energy.

The group builds long-horizon institutions in essential, service-driven sectors.

Sachdeva is also the co-founder of Medanta, ranked India's number one hospital for six consecutive years.