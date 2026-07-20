Monday, July 20, 2026 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Eleven plans to invest ₹4,700 cr to bring clean power to Gurugram, Nuh

Eleven plans to invest ₹4,700 cr to bring clean power to Gurugram, Nuh

The company, Eleven Power Private Limited, has applied to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission for a parallel distribution licence for the two districts

Electrification, electricity, power sector

Representative image for electricity | Image: Canva

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diversified group Eleven on Monday said it plans to invest over Rs 4,700 crore to build a proposed renewable-led electricity distribution network across Gurugram and Nuh districts of Haryana.

The capital for the first phase is fully locked in, with the equity infused and the complete funding mix of equity and debt in place, a company statement said.

Eleven, the diversified group chaired by Medanta co-founder Sunil Sachdeva, will invest over Rs 4,700 crore to build a new, renewable-led electricity distribution network across the Gurugram and Nuh districts, among the largest private investments ever proposed in Haryana's power sector, according to the statement.

 

The company, Eleven Power Private Limited, has applied to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission for a parallel distribution licence for the two districts, and the project is subject to the grant of the licence by the Commission.

The proposed network will be powered predominantly by renewable energy and aims to provide uninterrupted power that will reduce dependence on diesel generator backup.

Also Read

Gopalpur industrial park

Gopalpur special economic zone emerges as eastern India's green energy hubpremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a cutout in the shape of a key to a beneficiary during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects

PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹14,700 crore in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana

PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind

train

PM to launch India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana on Friday

Nayab Saini

Haryana CM launches upgraded liquor tracking system, online excise services

Nuh, among Haryana's most underserved districts, is included in the first phase of the rollout.

Under the parallel license proposal, the existing utility retains its network and its consumers, and only consumers who opt for the new supplier would move to it.

"We now intend to build a future-ready, world-class power distribution that will serve citizens of Nuh and Gurugram for the long term," Eleven Chairman Sunil Sachdeva said.

The Eleven Power Private Limited is the group's electricity distribution venture, with a proposed investment of over Rs 4,700 crore to build a renewable-led, diesel-free distribution network across the Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Its application for a parallel distribution licence is before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The Eleven is a diversified Indian business group with presence across healthcare, financial services, technology and energy.

The group builds long-horizon institutions in essential, service-driven sectors.

Sachdeva is also the co-founder of Medanta, ranked India's number one hospital for six consecutive years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Income tax department running short of 26,997 officers and support staff

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India, Moldova agree to promote trade, strengthen supply chains: Prez Murmu

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth' PM in India's history: Rahul

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Datanomics: India sees over half of South Asia's protest demonstrationspremium

central banks, US dollar, OMFIF, reserve currencies, euro, yuan, gold, artificial intelligence, AI

Lagging on FCNR (B) deposit collections, banks pin hopes on Sept-end rush

Topics : Haryana renewable energy Power renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Lohia Corp IPOStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Leaders Meet JP NaddaUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsOdyssey Box Office Collection Day 3