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Home / India News / Elon Musk pitches Starlink to connect 'least served' in rural India

Elon Musk pitches Starlink to connect 'least served' in rural India

Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, provides internet connectivity through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and has been seeking regulatory approvals to launch its services in India

Elon Musk, xAI, SpaceX

Musk's comments came amid reports that Starlink has made a fresh application to offer satellite communication services in India | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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SpaceX founder Elon Musk has pitched Starlink's satellite internet services as a way to connect underserved parts of India, particularly rural areas.

"Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas," Musk said in a social media post on Wednesday local time.

He was responding to a post by X account DogeDesigner, which also pushed for Starlink Services in India to connect remote villages.

"11,256 of India's listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026," DogeDesigner said.

"India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India," it said.

 

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Musk's comments came amid reports that Starlink has made a fresh application to offer satellite communication services in India.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre had earlier rejected Starlink's application for its Gen 2 satellite network, saying some of its features and the radio frequencies it planned to use did not meet Indian requirements.

The Gen 2 system includes direct-to-device connectivity capabilities.

Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, provides internet connectivity through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and has been seeking regulatory approvals to launch its services in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX Internet giants Internet services in India

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 9:37 AM IST