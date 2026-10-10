Elon Musk shares reports of Reliance-backed firms' donations to BJP

Elon Musk shared reports of Reliance-backed firms' donations to the BJP, stepping up his campaign against the corporate giant he had accused of blocking the entry of Starlink into India.

Musk on Friday evening posted screenshots of news reports on Reliance-backed firms' donations to the BJP, hours after he sarcastically addressed industrialist Mukesh Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and accused him of seeking to protect a "monopoly".

Musk had also asked if Ambani would consider allowing the satellite internet service to compete in the country.

Earlier, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that India does not permit monopolies in any sector, and that despite the buzz around one particular company, three players have received satcom licences and can start operations after individually meeting the security requirements and milestones.