Authorities in Mumbai were placed on high alert on Thursday after an email warned of bomb blasts at multiple city locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Mayor's office, Mahalaxmi Stadium, actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa', and a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch, an official told news agency PTI.

The email also contained references to 'Khalistan' and an organisation identified as the 'Khalistan National Army', the official said.

Email sent to PNB offices, crime branch

According to the PTI report, the email was sent at 10.52 am. It was addressed to the PNB Mumbai Zonal Office, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) at Cuffe Parade and the bank's Zaveri Bazar branch in south Mumbai.

The subject line referred to a bomb blast at a PNB branch in Mumbai at 1.11 pm. The email also mentioned November 27 and December 31, along with further threats of bomb attacks.

The authenticity of the threats and the identity of the person who sent the email were not immediately known.