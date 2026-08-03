Engaged with stakeholders on Chabahar Port project: Govt tells Lok Sabha

As the conditional sanctions waiver granted by the US for the Chabahar Port project ended on April 26, the government is engaged with concerned stakeholders to address the implications of this development, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.

The written response from Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh came to a query regarding the current status of India's involvement in the development and operation of Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port in Iran.

The query also sought details of the total investments made by India for the development of the port since May 2015 till March 2026.

The Chabahar Port project was conceptualised to provide much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development, as well as to boost trade and economic linkages of India with Central Asia, Singh said.

An Indian government-owned company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), has been operating the port since 2018.

"As per the provisions of the main contract signed between IPGL and the Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran on May 13, 2024, India has fulfilled its financial commitment of USD 120 million towards the project. The final tranche of this amount was transferred to PMO in August 2025," he said.

As the conditional sanctions waiver granted by the US for the Chabahar Port project ended on April 26, "the government remains engaged with all concerned stakeholders to address the implications of this development", the MoS said.