EU lifts travel advisory for Assam, except 3 districts under Afspa: Himanta

European Union (EU) member-states have withdrawn their negative travel advisory for Assam, except for the three districts under the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act or AFSPA, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin informed the Assam chief secretary that the restriction has been lifted from Friday, he said.

"After reviewing the situation in Assam, they have withdrawn the negative travel advisory from yesterday. All the 27 member-states of the EU have lifted the restrictions for its citizens travelling to our state, barring the three districts of Charaideo, Tinsukia and Sivasagar which are under AFSPA," Sarma said on Facebook Live.

He said that the USA and Canada are yet to lift the travel restrictions for Assam, and the state government was pursuing the matter with them.

Australia and Japan had earlier withdrawn similar advisories for their citizens last year, the CM said in a post on X.

"This development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of confidence in Assam and bodes well for deeper EUAssam engagement. It will further strengthen tourism, business, and people-to-people ties," he said, expressing gratitude to Delphin for his support in taking it forward.