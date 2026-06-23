Every file reflects aspirations, citizens' lives: PM to young IAS officers

Every file represents the aspirations, concerns and lives of countless citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told young IAS officers on Tuesday, while asking them to place people at the centre of every decision and ensure that governance remains empathetic, responsive and inclusive.

Interacting with 183 officer trainees of the IAS-2024 batch, who have been attached as assistant secretaries in various ministries and departments here, the prime minister also said major developmental challenges cannot be solved in silos and effective coordination across departments is essential for achieving meaningful and lasting outcomes.

He told the young civil servants to dedicate themselves to nation-building with a strong sense of purpose, innovation and citizen-centric governance, and urged them to always remember the human impact behind every administrative file.

Modi said every file represents the aspirations, concerns and lives of countless citizens, according to an official statement.

Stressing the mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", the prime minister called upon the young officers to place citizens at the centre of every decision and ensure that governance remains empathetic, responsive and inclusive, the statement said.

He urged them to constantly evaluate their own contribution towards nation-building and derive satisfaction not from positions held, but from measurable outcomes achieved.

Modi said after two years of field exposure and administrative learning, the officers now stand at a crucial stage where their decisions will shape not just their own careers, but the future of crores of citizens.

He emphasised that the real test of public service begins by handling real-life situations with integrity, sensitivity and commitment.

Highlighting the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047", Modi noted that every policy and administrative decision over the coming decades must contribute towards building a developed India.

Calling for a whole-of-government approach, he stressed that the country's priorities today include "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", "Make in India", manufacturing growth, energy security and creating opportunities for youngsters.

The prime minister underlined the transformation in governance over the last 10 years, noting that administration has moved from a process-centric model to a result-oriented approach.

He cited the growing role of digital governance, artificial intelligence and technology in improving service delivery, enabling citizens to access services with ease and transparency.

Emphasising the importance of data-driven governance, Modi said data must not be viewed merely as numbers, but as a reflection of the collective lives, challenges and aspirations of millions of people.

He asked the officers to regularly verify whether policies are effectively translating into outcomes on the ground.

The prime minister also highlighted the growing role of women in nation-building, noting that more than 40 per cent of the current batch comprises women officers.

He expressed confidence that their energy, talent and dedication would play a pivotal role in taking India's development journey to new heights.

The young officer trainees also shared their experiences from their field training and attachment in ministries.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration Sriram Taranikanti, among others, were present on the occasion.