Ex-diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Ex-diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

His predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taranjit Singh Sandhu was sworn in as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in a ceremony held at Lok Niwas on Wednesday.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sandhu in the ceremony attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other dignitaries.

His predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Sandhu was one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on United States affairs. He served in the Indian Mission in Washington, D.C., multiple times.

He was India's ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. The 63-year-old former diplomat had also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations from July 2005 to February 2009.

 

He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 on the BJP ticket from the Amritsar constituency in Punjab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Governor appointments

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

