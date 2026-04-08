Ex-Union minister, veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai passes away at 94

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai passed away on Wednesday, her family said. She was 94.

Kidwai passed away at Noida's Metro Hospital early in the morning. She was suffering from age-related ailments, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said.

She will be cremated at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm, he said.

Kidwai is a former Union minister who held important portfolios in the Rajiv Gandhi government. She has been a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at various points in time.

Kidwai has also served as a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee in the past.